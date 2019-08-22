MODEL-X-coin Price Hits $0.0075 (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MODEL-X-coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $90,839.00 and $77.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MODEL-X-coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01339050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. The official website for MODEL-X-coin is model-x.net. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam.

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MODEL-X-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MODEL-X-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.