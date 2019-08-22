Monkey Project Hits Market Capitalization of $78,239.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $78,239.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,173,324 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

