Monolith (TKN) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $8,218.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,960,425 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

