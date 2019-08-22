Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $1,455,200.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $1,455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,540,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MPWR stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 110,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 382,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.