Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells $3,505,528.62 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $3,505,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,629,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,300,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $157.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

