Motif Bio’s (MTFB) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Motif Bio stock opened at GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Monday. Motif Bio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.83.

Motif Bio Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.