Motif Bio’s (MTFB) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Motif Bio stock opened at GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Monday. Motif Bio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.83.

Get Motif Bio alerts:

Motif Bio Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.