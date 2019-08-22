Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,020 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.14. 955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

