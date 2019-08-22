Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CSX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. 175,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,717. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

