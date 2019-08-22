Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONEOK by 91.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.37.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.