Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $193,015.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $135,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,334 shares of company stock valued at $777,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 5,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,295. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

