Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717,160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $105,415,000. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $64,064,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8,507.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 422,634 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,581. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

