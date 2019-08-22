Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20,305 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $536,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,272.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 267,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,262. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

