Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) PT Set at $7.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We employ a rNPV valuation model, driven by U.S. sales of: (1) lefamulin for CABP through 2028 (peak sales $460M); and (2) CONTEPO for cUTI through 2028 (peak sales $205M). We utilize a 15.0% discount rate for all cash flows, with zero terminal value after 2028, to arrive at our $7 price target (representing risk-adjusted per share values of about $6.50 for lefamulin and about $0.50 for CONTEPO). Risks to the attainment of our PT include failure to obtain FDA approval, unforeseen safety and/or tolerability issues, commercial sales trajectory meaningfully below then consensus expectations, and the dilution to current shareholders from additional equity offering(s).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.