Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Up 62.5%

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) shot up 62.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 352,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,604% from the average session volume of 20,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Naikun Wind Energy Group Company Profile (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

