Nano (NANO) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEx and RightBTC. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $136.90 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,131.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.01891281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.17 or 0.03070458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00726466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00811762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00071538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00501373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00132762 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coindeal, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinEx, Nanex, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

