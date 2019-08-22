Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.12

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.12 and traded as low as $11.90. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1,168,924 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NANO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $36.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In related news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding acquired 119,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,503.93 ($20,258.63). Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 73,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £28,516.80 ($37,262.25).

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

