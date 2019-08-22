National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,286 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 84,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 152,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,179. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

