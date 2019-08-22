National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,258 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

D stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 26,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

