National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $218.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,725 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

