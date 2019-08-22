National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 95,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,421. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

