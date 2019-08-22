National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.