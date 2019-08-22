National Asset Management Inc. Has $845,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.39. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,867. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

