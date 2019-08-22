National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,327,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,905,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 707,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other news, insider Kenneth Dillon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.