National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,863. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.