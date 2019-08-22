Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $115,027.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.04938874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

