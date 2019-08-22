NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.05, 785,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,025,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

