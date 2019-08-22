New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Director C. William Griffin Buys 10,665 Shares

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Director C. William Griffin bought 10,665 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $174,266.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C. William Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, C. William Griffin bought 14,335 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $231,940.30.

NFE traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 240,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

