New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,455. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.