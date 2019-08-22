New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 42.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,742 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 14,302.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 846,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Allergan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after purchasing an additional 410,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.80. 27,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.