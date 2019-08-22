New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.75. 45,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $226.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $272,026.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,165 shares of company stock worth $29,342,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

