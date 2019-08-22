New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,828,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,658 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,499,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 379,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,456,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,875,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $174,596,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 82,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,945. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.