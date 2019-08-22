New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

