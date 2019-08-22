Newton Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Newton has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and $3.28 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

