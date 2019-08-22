Nexo Market Cap Hits $42.71 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Nexo has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, DDEX, Fatbtc and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.01341693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.