Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $574.33

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $574.33 and traded as low as $580.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 9,454 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 603.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.33. The firm has a market cap of $513.03 million and a PE ratio of 35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

