NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.16, approximately 16,686,271 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,482,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -0.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.