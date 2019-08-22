Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

