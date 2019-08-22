Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 1,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.01. 3,226,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

