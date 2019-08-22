Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,215. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $221.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average of $198.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

