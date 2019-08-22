Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 42.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Baxter International by 114.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Baxter International by 64.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,248,000 after acquiring an additional 806,368 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Baxter International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,484,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,648,000 after acquiring an additional 780,400 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $847,608 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 35,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,634. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.