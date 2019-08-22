Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after buying an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,092,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after buying an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 413,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 555,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

MMP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,451. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.29%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

