Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 912,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

