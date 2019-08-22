Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 7,330 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 141.9% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 247,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.