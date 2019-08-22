Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Achieves $2.30 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $888.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.01329917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

