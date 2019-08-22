Nord/LB Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €181.92 ($211.53).

Volkswagen stock opened at €142.64 ($165.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12 month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €148.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

