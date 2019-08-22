NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.45

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 133414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.82. The company has a current ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 75.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 10,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.10, for a total transaction of C$95,267.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,768,992.50. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 56,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$435,953.79. Insiders have sold a total of 514,489 shares of company stock worth $4,047,316 over the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

