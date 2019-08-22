Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.