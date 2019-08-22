NPER Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,961.00 (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. NPER has a total market capitalization of $200,708.00 and approximately $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPER has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Coinrail and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007510 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About NPER

NPER (NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

