NuBits (USNBT) Trading 43.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. NuBits has a total market cap of $915,790.00 and $6,169.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00266287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.01334530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00095460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

