NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 845,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,373% from the previous session’s volume of 57,379 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on NuCana in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get NuCana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $235.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 558.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in NuCana by 126.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.